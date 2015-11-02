16
Apple Introduces New Person-to-Person Payments

Apple Introduces New Person-to-Person Payments Avatar Posted by stillwagon428 under Technology
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on June 10, 2017 4:56 pm
Apple just announced a series of new mobile features to go with the new iOS 11 release. One of the features that’s likely to be of interest to small businesses is a person-to-person payments platform.




Written by lyceum
2 hours 44 minutes ago

Is this feature available on an international scale? How do you get an Apple cash card? Mobile person-to-person payments have been around in Sweden for a long time, via an app called Swish. The major banks are backing this service and you use digital bank id app as a security check.
