A Small Business Guide to Protecting Customer Data and InformationPosted by lyceum under Technology
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on June 8, 2017 9:22 am
Whenever a customer gives you private information to complete a transaction, application, or other request, you owe them privacy and protection. If data you have in your possession is leaked – whether purposefully or inadvertently – you could be held liable. This begs the question, what are you doing to protect customer data?
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Jane Sheeba @janesheeba Replaced Day Job With Blogging
After studying for a PhD in Medical Physics in the UK, Jane Sheeba was set by most people's standards. She returned to … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments