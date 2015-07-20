A guide to robotic process automation (RPA)Posted by shatekpatrick under Technology
From https://www.processexcellencenetwork.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: KieshaNapier on July 31, 2018 6:22 am
There is a reason why RPA is receiving a lot of attention lately. It is highly versatile and can be used in virtually every industry to streamline enterprise processes and reduce cost. From automatic payment facilitation to customer onboarding, and generating mass emails and data entry. RPA can do it all.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
The Next Big Markets for Small Business -- China and India?
That's right, you don't need to be a massive global corporation to take advantage of emerging markets in China and … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments