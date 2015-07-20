17
Vote
0 Comment

8 IT Security Processes to Protect and Manage Company Data

8 IT Security Processes to Protect and Manage Company Data Avatar Posted by Ihya1324 under Technology
From https://www.process.st 19 hours ago
Made Hot by: VivianGuttman on August 31, 2017 5:52 am
According to the Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section (CCIPS) more than 4,000 ransomware attacks have occurred every day since the beginning of 2016.

This represents a 300% increase on 2015.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Lessons Learned About Business -- Through Poker

Before becoming a professional digital marketer, Stuart Davidson spent a lot of his time on the computer. He went from … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop