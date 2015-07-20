5 College Entrepreneurship Myths DebunkedPosted by fundera under Technology
From https://www.fundera.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: FutureVision on February 2, 2017 2:17 pm
According to the 2016 Kauffman Index of Startup Activity, the biggest category of new entrepreneurs in the United States are those with college degrees. Those who graduate with a degree also have the highest opportunity share, which increases with education level.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Please Welcome Chris Hamilton, "Contributor of the Week"
We are so psyched to announce yet another BizSugar "Contributor of the Week", Chris Hamilton of Sales Tip A … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
7 hours ago