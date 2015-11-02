17
Vote
1 Comment
It’s probably not surprising that 58% of consumers and 77% of business buyers say technology has significantly changed their expectations of how companies should interact with them. After all, technology has reshaped our world over the past decade. But can small businesses compete with their larger counterparts in a world that’s growing more tech-focused by the day?




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
12 hours ago

Has CRM become social yet? ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Tim Jahn Gives an Intimate Look at Entrepreneurship

What's better than gaining top entrepreneurial advice for yourself and your own personal ventures? How about … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop