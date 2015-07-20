16
Vote
1 Comment
If you run a small business that demands sitting at a desk all day, you can counter the negative repercussions such lifestyles can have on your health. Take a look at the following 24 best health and fitness apps to use when running a small business.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Gabrielle: I have tested Sleep and HeadSpace. I will check out MyFitnessPal, GPS for the Soul, Keelo, and Water Logged. You have given me a great resource for future app tips on our podcast, Produktivitéet (made up word for productivity + tea in Swedish).
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Join Our Google Hangout Explaining Brother CreativeCenter Thursday Feb. 21

Imagine being able to click onto a Website to design business cards, flyers, and other marketing materials for your … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop