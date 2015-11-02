27
Vote
1 Comment

21 Ways to Use Slack Bots to Simplify Everyday Tasks

21 Ways to Use Slack Bots to Simplify Everyday Tasks Avatar Posted by andriawhack under Technology
From https://www.process.st 3 days ago
Made Hot by: sundaydriver on August 21, 2017 8:30 am
Slack is simple, text-based, searchable and allows you to customize it in creative ways. It’s the perfect environment for simple bots that can replace the need for time-consuming or interrupting tasks, and its Slack App directory makes it easy to find and plug a bot right into Slack ready to use.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Return of the robots? ;) We have a bot on our podcast Slack group. It auto"magically" repeat the different steps/segments of the podcast, every two weeks.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Diane Seltzer @SBMarketingTool Talks Marketing Impact

Diane Seltzer believes you don’t have to be a big business to make a big impact. With that philosophy in mind, … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop