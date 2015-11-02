12 Ways Cloud Based Machine Learning Can Boost Small Business ProductivityPosted by stillwagon428 under Technology
From https://smallbiztrends.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on January 24, 2018 12:45 pm
Since machine learning is fed with data, it knows a lot of things about your company, your products and services, and your customers. Armed with that knowledge, a cloud-based machine learning solution can boost your productivity. Here are some specific ways you can use machine learning solutions to be more productive.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Marsha Friedman @marshafriedman Business Celebrity
Marsha Friedman believes your business should have more than just a brand. She believes your business should be a … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments