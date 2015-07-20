10 Best Language Learning Software Choices for Small Business TravelersPosted by stillwagon428 under Technology
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on March 5, 2018 10:29 am
If you travel a lot for business, you could potentially benefit from learning another language or two. There are plenty of language learning software programs out there that provide lessons and translation information to help you pick up key phrases and concepts.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Gary Hart @SalesDuJour Brings Passion for Sales
It could be argued that sales, in some form or other, is the most important function for any business. Because, without … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
6 hours ago