10 Apps for Creating a Digital Business CardPosted by stillwagon428 under Technology
From https://smallbiztrends.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on April 12, 2017 9:33 am
In today’s tech-savvy world, there are apps that design, store and send digital business cards to other mobile devices. With digital business cards, you no longer need to rummage around a drawer overflowing with business cards to follow-up on a connection. These apps make it easier than ever to organize your connections.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Robert Peters Brings Fresh Eyes to Business @FreshEyesConsul
When you can no longer see the forest for the trees, it may be time for a fresh perspective. That's where Robert Peters … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments