18
Vote
0 Comment

What is SaaS? A History of Software as a Service

What is SaaS? A History of Software as a Service - https://www.procurehere.com Avatar Posted by Ihya1324 under Technology
From https://www.procurehere.com 10 days ago
Made Hot by: RichaSolutions on July 29, 2018 1:48 pm
Software as a Service(SaaS) is a powerful opportunity for your business. But what really is SaaS, and what can we learn from its history?



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Gary Shouldis @3BugMedia Follows Higher Calling

Though he had always had a a strong interest in entrepreneurship, it was a desire to be there for his wife and children … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop