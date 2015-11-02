The Best Chatbots to Automatically Qualify Leads and Waste Less TimePosted by joannw2016 under Technology
From https://www.process.st 6 days ago
Made Hot by: RomaBredin01 on July 18, 2018 7:55 am
It feels like certain areas of tech are booming at the moment.
Everyone and their nan seem to be incorporating the blockchain into their startup pitches, voice interface devices are sweeping the globe, and chatbots are popping up left right and center.
Everyone and their nan seem to be incorporating the blockchain into their startup pitches, voice interface devices are sweeping the globe, and chatbots are popping up left right and center.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ti Roberts @tiroberts Bitten By Marketing Bug
The Internet marketing bug bit Ti Roberts early on. Since then, she has come a long way, honing her marketing … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
49 minutes ago