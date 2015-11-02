16
Vote
0 Comment

12 IT Processes to Avoid Server Failures and Client Headaches

12 IT Processes to Avoid Server Failures and Client Headaches - https://www.process.st Avatar Posted by kimonos under Technology
From https://www.process.st 10 days ago
Made Hot by: adamhh on September 3, 2018 3:44 pm
Here's a collection of 12 IT processes, from server setup and security to dealing with an angry client over the phone.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Marie Forleo Kicks Ass For Small Business @marieforleo

Marie Forleo not only talks the talk. She also walks the walk. In 2001, she quit her job in publishing and embarked on … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop