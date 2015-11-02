17
Small Business Owners React to Health Care Bill Getting Pulled

This week saw Republicans in Congress pulling their bill intended to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. As a result, some small business owners are wondering what to do next.




Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Jon: Have you heard about Americans for Free Choice in Medicine? Small business owners need to get moral and practical support from an ad-hoc organization with sound arguments in the heated political debate.
