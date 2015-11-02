5 Things You Need to Do NOW to Avoid a Tax Headache Next YearPosted by fundera under Taxes
From https://www.fundera.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on December 17, 2016 9:51 pm
The end of the year may not be the most wonderful time of the year for small business owners, especially those in the retail industry who are dealing with the craziness of the holidays. Because of the busyness of the season, you may not be thinking about next year.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Miranda Marquit: Contributor, Journalist, Entrepreneur
There was a time when a graduate from journalism school dreamt of nothing so much as landing that first beat reporter … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments