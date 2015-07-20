26
Vote
0 Comment

10 Business Tax Breaks That Went Away in 2018 Returns

10 Business Tax Breaks That Went Away in 2018 Returns - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by stillwagon428 under Taxes
From https://smallbiztrends.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on August 7, 2018 12:59 pm
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act made many favorable changes for businesses, including a lower corporate tax rate, a new 20% business income deduction for owners of pass-through entities, and favorable rules for writing off the cost of certain property investments. But it also ended—permanently or temporarily—the ability to claim certain write-offs that businesses have come to know and love.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Kelvin Cech @FunctionWriting Lives Solopreneur Dream

Sometimes it's easy to forget, but a little over a year ago, Kelvin Cech was stuck grinding out copy for a small sports … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop