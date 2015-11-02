16
Your Website Might be Canadian, Even if You Don’t Know It

This is a secret Canadian success story, and one of Canada’s largest exporters. If you run an online store and are one of the majority, your store is at least partly Canadian. As the world increasingly moves online, Shopify is uniquely poised to become one of Canada’s major “exports”.




David: Fascinating story! Have you heard about the Swedish company, TicTail? They have similar service as Shopify.
