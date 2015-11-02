Your Website Might be Canadian, Even if You Don’t Know ItPosted by amabaie under Success Stories
This is a secret Canadian success story, and one of Canada’s largest exporters. If you run an online store and are one of the majority, your store is at least partly Canadian. As the world increasingly moves online, Shopify is uniquely poised to become one of Canada’s major “exports”.
