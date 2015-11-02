What a Hot Socks Brand Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Creating a Market ⋆ Egg MarketingPosted by smpayton under Success Stories
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on April 21, 2018 1:33 am
The first time I saw them, I wrinkled my nose in disgust. They’d arrived in my FabFitFun subscription box, their garish pink color and 10 grippy toes mocking me. I had no use for such frivolity in my life, so I tossed them into my giveaway pile.
One year later, I’m a convert. What in the heck happened in the space of 12 months to change my outlook on ToeSox? Turns out the brand knows what it’s doing.
One year later, I’m a convert. What in the heck happened in the space of 12 months to change my outlook on ToeSox? Turns out the brand knows what it’s doing.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Martina Iring @martinairing Dumps Desk Job for Dream
It's a popular fantasy. After working that same old soul sucking job for year after year, one day 9-to-5ers simply … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
4 hours ago