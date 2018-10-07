Using gamification design to build supporter engagementPosted by estherschindler under Success Stories
How do you capture the energy of volunteers and supporters and turn it into action? During the Clinton campaign, one successful strategy was to design a mobile app that captured supporters’ interest and showed them how they could get involved.
