How to Leverage an eBook Creation with Cardsmith

How to Leverage an eBook Creation with Cardsmith
From http://inspiriting.biz 3 days ago
Writing a book or E-book, or creating any kind of info product can be a tedious process. It’s not hard to loose sight of tasks or subtasks. I am introducing a down-to-earth tool to you that helps you to leverage your planning and organization process when creating any kind of digital product (or larger project). It’s innovative, intuitive and pleasant to work with.




Katrin: I will test out this tool for the self-publishing process for my first forthcoming book on tea and crowdfunding campaign for the illustrations by John Cox, fine artist and editorial cartoonist.
