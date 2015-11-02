17
Vote
1 Comment

How Does Amazon Make Money? [INFOGRAPHIC] - Sellbrite

How Does Amazon Make Money? [INFOGRAPHIC] - Sellbrite Avatar Posted by wmharris101 under Success Stories
From https://www.sellbrite.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on December 24, 2017 10:45 pm
Amazon makes a lot of money.

In 2016, Amazon accounted for 43% of all online retail sales in the U.S. and raked in $136 billion in sales.

But how? Do they make their money on books, or on merchant sales, or on TV shows? Where does the money come from, and what does the breakdown look like? We dig into Amazon and answer all of these questions for you.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Fascinating stats! My goal is to sell "plenty" of books through Amazon's service called CreateSpace, in the near future and over the years to come... :)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

15 Tools to Edit Videos for Your Business

Do you want to create a business video, marketing clip, or advertisement, but don't want to spend hundreds or … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop