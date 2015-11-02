This is the story of Dazadi, an e-commerce brand that rode a wild growth curve up to its first small summit, only to end up hemorrhaging marketing dollars under the assumption that it would all be made back.



As the co-founder and CEO of Dazadi, Jason Boyce, puts it, “You really don’t know what you’re doing until you’ve lost $1M of your own money in one year.” Despite that loss being tough to swallow, it did not kill the company. Boyce regrouped, made a few crucial decisions, and ended up calling out one big shift to bring the company to an even higher, more profitable summit. And they’re still growing.



How did he know that drop shipping was holding him back and that he needed to rebuild his shop using BigCommerce’s growth-friendly software? Let’s go back to the beginning.

