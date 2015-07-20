17
Vote
2 Comment
The good old skype has retired. Microsoft has launched a new generation of skype with all the features (and a positioning strategy) to compete with the existing players of the IM market. There's a lot to learn from this repositioning.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by MSTINDIA
2 hours 17 minutes ago

[Moderator's note: removed spam link. ^ML]
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

So, Skype will now become an instant messaging platform? Will Skype for Business become the traditional route for users in the future (conference calling, sharing documents, etc.)?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Paul Cox @SpinLessPlates Offers Business in a Bag

Paul Cox was looking for a way to cut back on the hours he was spending on his business. Like many entrepreneurs, Cox … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop