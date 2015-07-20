16
Did QR Codes Really Fail?

QR codes have been a hot topic for debate in the marketing world since their introduction to the market. With many experts claiming that QR codes were one of the biggest failures in marketing strategies, QR has seen some tough time in the market. So the question goes here: Did QR codes really fail?



Written by lyceum
21 hours ago

Aashish: Yes, I followed the examples. I wondered if you have stumbled upon some new applications. Thanks for your reply.

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
1 day 56 minutes ago

Aashish: Thanks for your input! Do you have any examples of good business cases for QR codes?
Written by AashishPahwa
22 hours ago

Hi Lyceum

If you've followed the examples in the article, you would agree to us that QR codes brought a new revolution to the payment industry, social networking, and crypto industry.

People are not only connecting with each other using snapcodes but also sending each other millions using the secure QR codes.
Written by lyceum
3 days ago

It "failed" forward and found new use cases. South Korea implemented QR codes for shopping a long time ago. I have used a QR code on my business card, and I will use it on my first forthcoming book on tea. You will scan the QR code and you will be directed to a special page with extra material for you as a buyer of the book.

It was a hassle to find a working QR app back in the day, but it is much easier now when it is built in the operating system and the default camera application.
Written by AashishPahwa
2 days ago

Totally agreed! People should look upon QR codes as a perfect example of success by mending with the dynamic environment. Sadly, all the big websites, blogs, and journalists make it sound like they are only the biggest failure.
