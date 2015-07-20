Celebrating 1 Million Views on YouTubePosted by Ileane under Success Stories
From https://ileanesmith.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: bloggerpalooza on September 12, 2018 10:18 pm
In 2009 I uploaded my first video to YouTube. Nine year later, and over 300 videos later and I'm proud to see that I have over 1 million YouTube views on the Ms. Ileane Speaks channel. TO celebrate, the milestone I wanted to do something different. Actually it was something I said I would never do but I have to admit, I wish that I had tried it sooner. I used a “Green Screen”.
Comments
4 hours ago
I will tell several of my business contacts about your success on YouTube!
All the Best,
Martin
4 hours ago