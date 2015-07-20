18
Kevin Muldoon explains in this post how he registered BloggingTips.com back in 2017, created a blog and make it successful to finally sell it later in 2010 for $60,000.




Written by lyceum
1 hour 37 minutes ago

Erik: Interesting case study. Have you written any posts on sites you have started, developed and sold?
