I know I said last week that for the next couple of weeks my focus will be on how to find the right people to have on your team. But as I was helping a friend out with her resume the topic of referees came up and the way my friend reacted to it, well, I could relate to it, and so I thought you probably could to.



And it went something like this.



Mimoza: “Jenny you might want to update your referees or touch base with them to see if they’re still on board.”

