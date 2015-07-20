27
Vote
0 Comment

Why is Content Strategy Important

Why is Content Strategy Important Avatar Posted by trivedirock91 under Strategy
From http://www.riverbedmarketing.com 1 day 7 hours ago
Made Hot by: IamVira on April 4, 2017 3:25 pm
A content strategy sets a path to create, distribute and track the usage of content in relation to the buyer’s journey and the marketing touch points in the sales funnel.

Some experts think content strategy should be separate from content marketing strategy, but for the sake of simplicity we can treat them as one whole cohesive strategy.

And content strategy is a subset of the company’s overall marketing strategy.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

BizSugar Contributor Focuses on Coaching

Though she is a consummate professional with years of experience in the corporate world, her business clients today all … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop