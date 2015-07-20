29
Vote
0 Comment

Use Color Power to Boost Your Marketing Power - Philipscom

Use Color Power to Boost Your Marketing Power - Philipscom Avatar Posted by pvariel under Strategy
From https://www.pvariel.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on January 9, 2018 11:02 am
The Power of Color on People & Buying
Color shades have potent effects on people’s moods and buying activities. You can influence your customer’s purchasing behavior and choices, to your benefit, by using the right color in your logo design, branding, and advertising campaigns.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Herby Fabius @BillionSuccess Puts Business Advice to Work

Herby Fabius is a part-time entrepreneur with a plan for success. The Stamford, Conn. resident and College of … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop