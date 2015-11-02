17
Vote
1 Comment

The Secret Sauce for SMBs to Win in B2B

The Secret Sauce for SMBs to Win in B2B Avatar Posted by ivanpw under Strategy
From http://www.smbceo.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: deanuk on May 16, 2018 7:41 am
Most of the focus on customer experience has typically been in a business-to-consumer (B2C) context. However, over the past few years, there has been increased focus on CX in the B2B domain as it is now being recognized as a key competitive differentiator.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Ivan: Is the secret sauce hot and spicy? ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Hesham Zebida: Working at "Working Together"

If you had to choose one job description for our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week, Hesham Zebida, that job … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop