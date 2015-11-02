The Dominant Brand Competes on Value, Not PricePosted by lyceum under Strategy
From https://smallbiztrends.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on December 21, 2016 1:25 am
Becoming a brand in this day and age is relatively easy, compared to the past. All you need is the right advice, right materials, and the right mindset. While this is definitely helpful for business owners, it also paradoxically makes it harder for brands to stand out. When everyone is creating a brand, it becomes very hard to become a dominant brand.
Author Andrew Smith had to become a highly-paid balloon twister before he figured out a way out of that paradox.
Author Andrew Smith had to become a highly-paid balloon twister before he figured out a way out of that paradox.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
How To Make Sure Sponsored Content Gets Clicked
If you're trying to get visitors to click your sponsored content, try using an image with a celebrity or with eye … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
9 hours ago