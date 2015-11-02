Becoming a brand in this day and age is relatively easy, compared to the past. All you need is the right advice, right materials, and the right mindset. While this is definitely helpful for business owners, it also paradoxically makes it harder for brands to stand out. When everyone is creating a brand, it becomes very hard to become a dominant brand.

Author Andrew Smith had to become a highly-paid balloon twister before he figured out a way out of that paradox.

