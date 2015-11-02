20
Vote
1 Comment

The Dominant Brand Competes on Value, Not Price

The Dominant Brand Competes on Value, Not Price Avatar Posted by lyceum under Strategy
From https://smallbiztrends.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on December 21, 2016 1:25 am
Becoming a brand in this day and age is relatively easy, compared to the past. All you need is the right advice, right materials, and the right mindset. While this is definitely helpful for business owners, it also paradoxically makes it harder for brands to stand out. When everyone is creating a brand, it becomes very hard to become a dominant brand.
Author Andrew Smith had to become a highly-paid balloon twister before he figured out a way out of that paradox.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by tiroberts
9 hours ago

This is true, it's all about value.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

How To Make Sure Sponsored Content Gets Clicked

If you're trying to get visitors to click your sponsored content, try using an image with a celebrity or with eye … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop