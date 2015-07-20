20
There’s a lot to think about when starting your business. One of the things you should think are the advantages small business have!




Written by lyceum
2 hours 32 minutes ago

Takis. That is a good one! I remember that advantage from being in the welding industry, compared to our closest (and bigger) competitor.
Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Takis: Which is the biggest advantage, according to your view?
Written by tathan
5 hours ago

The biggest advantage, Lyceum is flexibility! A small business can adapt more easily to the market's demands in comparison to a big company.
