Sub-Domains VS Sub-Folders - Which One To Use?

Avatar Posted by GaryShouldis under Strategy
From https://youtu.be 4 days ago
Made Hot by: bloggerpalooza on June 18, 2018 5:27 pm
Should I use a sub-domain or a sub-folder? This is a common question people ask when adding a blog, landing page or ecommerce store to your website. In this video, I discuss the difference between a sub-domain and a sub-folder (or sub-directory)and which one you should use based on what you need it for and what your goals are.



Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Gary: Thanks for explaining the difference between a sub-domain and a sub-folder. I am in the process to create a thank-you & landing page as a sub-folder. It will not be "shown" as a tab on the site, as I want to be a special page for individuals that have backed my crowdfunding campaign and got the book as a perk, or a (potential) buyer (of another format) of the book. Could I still get SEO "juice" for this kind of page, if it is "hidden"?
