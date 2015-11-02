Sub-Domains VS Sub-Folders - Which One To Use?Posted by GaryShouldis under Strategy
Should I use a sub-domain or a sub-folder? This is a common question people ask when adding a blog, landing page or ecommerce store to your website. In this video, I discuss the difference between a sub-domain and a sub-folder (or sub-directory)and which one you should use based on what you need it for and what your goals are.
