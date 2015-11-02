16
Vote
0 Comment

Strategy on how to protect your intellectual property

Strategy on how to protect your intellectual property - https://www.pixelproductionsinc.com Avatar Posted by Pixel_pro under Strategy
From https://www.pixelproductionsinc.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on August 19, 2018 10:23 am
Can I copyright my idea? How do I protect my Idea before it's public? Get a strategy to protect your intellectual property - learn how!Can I copyright my idea? How do I protect my Idea before it’s public? If you’re a small business owners asking these questions you need a strategy to protect your intellectual property – learn how!


Every small business owner has faced the same dilemma: “How do I protect my idea?” Intellectual property is one of the most important things for your business, and it’s only natural to protect it.

It doesn’t only protect the product or idea, but the asset of the business as well. There are different things you can use to separate your business from others, but one thing is for sure – it must stay protected.





Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Fiona McEachran: In Love With Marketing

All small business owners must get acquainted with marketing, but for Fiona McEachran it was a match made in … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop