Wondering what you can do with content when Facebook organic reach is almost dead?



Social media is continuously changing, and the traditional platforms no longer help the marketers with their KPIs.



On January 11th, Facebook announced an algorithm change where its news feed prioritizes content for "friends, family, and groups". And these days everyone is talking about the Instagram algorithm changes and how the engagement rates decrease for different accounts.



What can we do to overcome any social media change that may come?

