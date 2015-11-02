Outstanding entrepreneurs are addictsPosted by MashaKaran under Strategy
I’ve been labeled compulsive, a work addict, obsessive, out of balance and impossible to work with.
People have told me I’m unreasonably demanding and have unrealistic expectations for myself and others. Solutions have been proposed to “cure” me of this problem.
Doctors throw labels at me like ADD, ADHD, OCD and more. Friends and family have asked me to chill out, relax, calm down, take it easy.
The problem I discovered is not with me, but them. What is becoming common is the disorder of being obsessively-compulsively average.
