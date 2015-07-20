16
Vote
7 Comment
This week's Marketing Eggspert round-up is all about LinkedIn Marketing. It includes posts about mistakes to avoid on LinkedIn, using LinkedIn Pulse, LinkedIn influencers, using the platform to brand yourself, tools and features to grow your business, LinkedIn marketing tips, an ultimate guide to LinkedIn marketing and more.…




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by pvariel
54 minutes ago

Hi Sian, Thanks for your feedback, it's indeed a pleasure to share the valuable post here, Sorry, you missed it I shared it! LOL Anyways, I am sure your audience will like to enjoy reading it.

Keep writing,

May you have a great rest of the day.

BEst

Phil
- 0 +



Written by pvariel
3 hours ago

Hi Lyceum,

It's indeed a great joy to share. Nice that I found that today.

Thanks a lot
- 0 +



Written by Ileane
5 hours ago

Nice share Philip. Sian did an awesome job finding great LinkedIn article. Thanks.
- 0 +



Written by pvariel
3 hours ago

Hi Ileane, thanks for the feedback. yes, Sian did a w wonderful job with this post as usual. Keep sharing Sian.

Wish you both a great rest of the week.

Best

~ Phil
- 0 +



Written by pvariel
6 hours ago

Hi Sian,

Yet another informative post. I am so glad to share it here for the benefit of BizSugar readers.

Great and valuable links to check I have already visited few of them, will check the other links too.

Thanks again for sharing this informative piece. I am bookmarking it for my use.

I am so glad to say that I curated it here. :-)

Keep sharing.

Best

~ Philip
- 0 +



Written by Sian Phillips
2 hours 43 minutes ago

Hi Phil

Thanks for adding it for me. I wondered why I wasn't able to add it myself just now. Good to see it is helpful for others too.

Thanks again for your shares.

Sian
- 1 +



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Philip: Thanks for the curation! :)

Ileane: Thanks for the comment! :)
- 1 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Catalyst and Founder Makes BizSugar Contributor List!

When we think of BizSugar members, it's hard to come up with a more enthusiastic or energetic one than our latest … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop