It used to be that you mentioned a “home-based business” and people thought about little old ladies going door to door selling Tupperware. Today, the idea of what home-based businesses can be has expanded and the power of the internet, cloud computing and changing business cultures means almost any business can be managed from the comforts of home.

If you’re thinking about launching a home-based business, or are already running one, then you need to think carefully about the financial side of things. There’s a huge opportunity to shed costs and remain lean, which is often necessary when you’re just starting out. However, you have to be intentional about how you spend. Otherwise, you’ll get carried away and put your business at a disadvantage.

