Is asking why always the best strategy?Posted by kimonos under Strategy
From https://blog.intercom.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on June 5, 2017 2:34 am
It’s an occupational hazard.
So you bought a electric drill? Why? Oh, because you want to hang some framed photos. Why do you want to hang framed photos? Oh, to make your home more personal. Why is making your home feel more personal important to you?
So you bought a electric drill? Why? Oh, because you want to hang some framed photos. Why do you want to hang framed photos? Oh, to make your home more personal. Why is making your home feel more personal important to you?
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Woo-hoo! It's Sherryl Perry: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"
As anyone who regularly visits the BizSugar community knows, we absolutely love our contributors. Contributors … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
41 minutes ago