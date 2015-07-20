17
Is asking why always the best strategy?

It’s an occupational hazard.

So you bought a electric drill? Why? Oh, because you want to hang some framed photos. Why do you want to hang framed photos? Oh, to make your home more personal. Why is making your home feel more personal important to you?






Written by lyceum
41 minutes ago

How about getting from why, to how and then to a "yes" from the customer? ;)
