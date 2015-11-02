17
Integrity is linchpin of small business success - YouTube

Your integrity, in everything you do, from what you say, promise or how you act, should never waver. It is who you are and therefore how you and your business are thought of and the very linchpin of your business success. It isn't just a matter of behavior. It's way more. Commitment to honesty and fairness with everyone with whom you and your business come into contact.





Written by lyceum
2 hours 47 minutes ago

Lonnie: Welcome to BizSugar! Integrity is one important virtue according to the philosophy I subscribe to.
