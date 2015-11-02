Integrity is linchpin of small business success - YouTubePosted by yoda4help under Strategy
From https://www.youtube.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on August 11, 2017 10:01 am
Your integrity, in everything you do, from what you say, promise or how you act, should never waver. It is who you are and therefore how you and your business are thought of and the very linchpin of your business success. It isn't just a matter of behavior. It's way more. Commitment to honesty and fairness with everyone with whom you and your business come into contact.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Say Hello To Ileane Smith: Contributor of The Week!
Woo-hoo! Meet our latest "Contributor of the Week," Ileane Smith. Ileane started her small business adventure … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
2 hours 47 minutes ago