In this age of disruption, the old recipe of “build a good business and they will always come” doesn’t seem to work like it once did. Big companies that seemed unstoppable, like Blockbuster, have lost to smaller and more nimble competitors like Netflix and Redbox. The irony is that these “big” companies were still doing the successful things they had done in the past (for the most part) when they lost.
If You’re in a Dogfight, Become a Cat! Strategies for Long-Term Growth is a guide for businesses seeking to break out of the pack and differentiate themelves from the competitors.




