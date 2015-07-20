How to Unlock the Door to Effective Content with Your CreativityPosted by zolachupik under Strategy
From http://www.copyblogger.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: MasterMinuteman on August 17, 2017 10:26 am
We definitely had a creativity thread weaving through the week, both on the blog and the podcasts.
On Monday, I continued our “Quick Copy Tips” series by talking about the difference between benefits and features. It’s one of the first topics covered in nearly every copywriting book, but even experienced writers often get it wrong — because it can be so tricky to see with fresh eyes. I gave you a fast way to do exactly that.
On Monday, I continued our “Quick Copy Tips” series by talking about the difference between benefits and features. It’s one of the first topics covered in nearly every copywriting book, but even experienced writers often get it wrong — because it can be so tricky to see with fresh eyes. I gave you a fast way to do exactly that.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Joanie Mann @JoanieMann Makes Sense of Business Technology
Many business owners find the changes in technology confusing. Cloud hosting, web-based accounting, online business … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments