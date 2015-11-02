How to Optimize Blog Posts for SEO in 2018 (5 Best Practices)Posted by pvariel under Strategy
From https://persuasion-nation.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on March 26, 2018 7:38 am
Want to write SEO friendly blog posts? Learning how to do SEO is absolutely critical for any serious blogger. In this post, we'll share how to optimize blog posts for SEO in 2018 (with 5 best practices). Search engine optimization: the lifeblood of any successful blog. Yet, such a confusing and intimidating marketing term for many a blogger and business owner.…
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Welcome to Martin Zwilling: Contributor of the Week!
We always love the opportunity to salute BizSugar contributors who have helped to enrich the community. And … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments