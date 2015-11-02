19
Vote
1 Comment

How to Best Prepare Your Business for a Natural Disaster: 6 Crucial Tips

How to Best Prepare Your Business for a Natural Disaster: 6 Crucial Tips Avatar Posted by ivanpw under Strategy
From http://www.smbceo.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on September 25, 2017 10:54 am
Small business owners - now is a great time to review the plans your business has in place for when a natural disaster occurs in your area.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 56 minutes ago

Ivan: Have you heard about the notion of being prepared for at least 72 hours?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Matt Telfer @mattelfer Takes Practical Approach to Digital

Matt Telfer loves marketing. Though today he works for one of the U.K.'s largest domain and hosting companies, he … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop