How to Be Effective Without Being Busy
From http://leadershipinitiative.biz
February 4, 2017
I was talking with a friend of mine, recently, to decide the best course of action for his business. He has a small company providing web design services and only recently has started working on his own!
One of the biggest problems you are facing when you start a new business in the area of the new digital economy is how to define your business with clarity.
Most solopreneurs, freelancers, and entrepreneurs I know keep nagging about how much hours they spend on their business without having the results they want!
And the problem is a structural one.
If you don’t have any clear goal, you keep on doing things does not pay off, therefore you put some more work to compensate the loss and all of the sudden you realize that you have caught up in the middle of a vicious circle.
