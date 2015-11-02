How Sharing Economy Is Changing How We WorkPosted by AngelBiz under Strategy
From http://www.smallbizviewpoints.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on December 23, 2017 5:02 pm
Sharing economy has changed the way we work, play and travel. Companies such as Uber, Airbnb have given rise to new business models and customer behavior.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
15 Tools to Edit Videos for Your Business
Do you want to create a business video, marketing clip, or advertisement, but don't want to spend hundreds or … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments