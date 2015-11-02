How Red Bull Quietly Changed its Video Marketing StrategyPosted by kimonos under Strategy
From http://tubularinsights.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on January 18, 2017 8:52 am
In my previous article, I stated that having an accurate forecast of where the digital video marketing business is headed in 2020 would help you create a successful video marketing strategy, among other things. I probably should have said “could” or “should” instead of “would,” because brands that already have a successful video marketing strategy are generally tempted to stick with what’s working. You know what they say, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
A Warm Welcome to Niall Devitt, BizSugar's New Community Manager
Please say hello to Niall Devitt, our new Community Manager here at BizSugar. Many of you know Niall from … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
2 hours 27 minutes ago