19
Vote
1 Comment

How Red Bull Quietly Changed its Video Marketing Strategy

How Red Bull Quietly Changed its Video Marketing Strategy Avatar Posted by kimonos under Strategy
From http://tubularinsights.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on January 18, 2017 8:52 am
In my previous article, I stated that having an accurate forecast of where the digital video marketing business is headed in 2020 would help you create a successful video marketing strategy, among other things. I probably should have said “could” or “should” instead of “would,” because brands that already have a successful video marketing strategy are generally tempted to stick with what’s working. You know what they say, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”





Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 27 minutes ago

It is interesting to learn that Red Bull has its own media house and magazine, Red Bulletin. I wonder if it could be a mismatch between the so called "energy" drink and the readers of the magazine? ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

A Warm Welcome to Niall Devitt, BizSugar's New Community Manager

Please say hello to Niall Devitt, our new Community Manager here at BizSugar. Many of you know Niall from … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop