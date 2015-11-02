Get Your Small Business Growing: Off the Treadmill and Onto a ConveyorPosted by Terri Maurer under Strategy
From http://www.maurerconsultinggroup.com
Don't expend enormous amounts of time and energy on your small business if you are operating in treadmill mode. You will stay in exactly the same spot. But, if you exert the same effort, in conveyor belt mode, results will be vastly different. Get off your treadmill and onto a conveyor system to move your company forward.
