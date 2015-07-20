First Proof and Good CopyPosted by lyceum under Strategy
I have now received the first proof from my book editor, Charlotte Stengafvel, Creative Support. She has integrated my text material together with John Cox’s illustrations in a neat way. You will find a professional looking photo of yours truly, on the back of the book cover. Carl-Henrik Trapp of Elite Studio managed to make me smile…
I would like to get professional help with the proof reading, but as a ”poor” radical capitalist, I have to do most of the steps in the self-publishing journey by myself. I will talk with Amy Peikoff regarding future tea related writing material. She recently launched her site, GoodCopy.co. I know from her Patreon page that her ”basic fuel” is coffee, so I had to ask her the following question (on Facebook):
